1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings in Midtown area, HPD says

Houston police said they're looking for a man who shot and killed another man who had opened fire on someone in the Midtown area on Monday.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who they said shot and killed another man who injured two people in a shooting in the Midtown area on Monday.

Houston Police Department Commander Caroleta Johnson said they got a call just before 6 p.m. about a shooting in progress near the intersection of Gray and Caroline streets in the downtown/Midtown area.

She said officers were there in 1 or 2 minutes.

They quickly found out that there were two shooters and one of them was dead. They also found out that three other people were injured in the shootings.

According to police, the first shooter walked up to the first victim and said, "Do you remember me?" and then fired, hitting the victim. A second victim in this shooting, who police called an innocent bystander, was struck by a stray bullet.

After the initial shooting, according to police, a second shooter came out from behind a restaurant and approached the first shooter, who was walking westbound on Gray. The second shooter approached the first shooter in front of the bus station and they got into a gun battle, police said.

The second shooter killed the first shooter and another person, who police said was a rideshare driver, was injured by a stray bullet.

The first shooter is dead and the three other victims were taken to area hospitals where they were reported to be stable.

Houston police are looking for the second shooter who they said is a tall, slender, Black man who is believed to be between 25 and 35. Johnson said she believes he's connected to a red Hyundai.

Investigators said they think the first shooter knew the first intended victim. They also said they think the second shooting was out of retaliation for the first shooting.

Police said no weapons were recovered from the scene.