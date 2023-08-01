Man shot while walking back from concert in downtown Houston, police say

Investigators said the man was walking back with his girlfriend when two men in a white Dodge pulled up and demanded property.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was shot while leaving a concert in the downtown area overnight.

It happened just after midnight Sunday on St. Joseph's Parkway outside of The Hamilton Apartments.

Police said they were called out to the shooting a found a man with a gunshot wound to his back and hands. The man told police he was walking back from a concert with his girlfriend when they were approached by a white Dodge with two men inside.

HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said the passenger of the vehicle got out and demanded property from the man. When the man refused, he started running away when someone opened fire. The suspects then ran from the scene.

"At this point, we don't know if he took anything," Izaguirre said. The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition and is expected to survive.