Galveston County DA: Santa Fe gunman still not competent to stand trial

HOUSTON — The gunman in the Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 people dead and 13 others wounded nearly five years ago is still not competent to stand trial. That’s according to the physicians at the North Texas hospital who are treating him.

“The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial,” Roady said in a statement. “They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”