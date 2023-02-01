Galveston County DA: Santa Fe gunman still not competent to stand trial

HOUSTON — The gunman in the Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 people dead and 13 others wounded nearly five years ago is still not competent to stand trial. That’s according to the physicians at the North Texas hospital who are treating him.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis will remain in a North Texas hospital, according to Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, who called the news ‘disappointing.’
“The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial,” Roady said in a statement. “They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”
Pagourtzis was moved to the state mental facility in 2019 after he was first declared incompetent to stand trial.
In the shooting rampage at Santa Fe high School on May 18, 2018, Sabika Sheikh, Cynthia Tisdale, Chris Stone, Ann Perkins,, Christian Riley Garcia, Shana Fisher, Jared Black Kim Vaughan, Kyle McLead and Angelique Ramirez were killed.