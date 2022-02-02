'Justicia para Diamond' | Family, friends, supporters of teen shot to death march against boyfriend's release on bond

Frank DeLeon, 17, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend 22 times in January. He was released one week after Diamond Alvarez's death.

HOUSTON — Loved ones and supporters of a 16-year-old that was shot to death are calling on the city of Houston to give her family justice.

Frank DeLeon, 17, is accused of shooting Diamond Alvarez 22 times in January.

According to authorities, the two were in a relationship until Alvarez found out DeLeon was seeing someone else. They allegedly met on Jan. 11 while Alavarez was walking her dog. That's when DeLeon is believed to have shot her.

Her family went looking for Alvarez when the dog came home without her.

Note: The following video was uploaded on Jan. 12 before DeLeon was charged.

DeLeon was taken into custody on Dec. 17. The next day, he was taken to court and was given on a $250,000 bond for a murder charge. He was released on bond the day after that.

On Wednesday, Alvarez's family, friends and their supporters protested in front of the Harris County District Attorney's Office. They chanted for DeLeon's bond to be revoked.

"We have a message for the judges and for the entire criminal justice system who is failing us," said a FIEL Houston representative at the protest. "It's not only the judges, but the time that families have to wait, the time that everything has to happen that is failing our families."

Shortly after DeLeon's release, Alvarez's mother told KHOU 11 that she was heartbroken and worried. The suspect lives nearby and the family says they have been receiving threats.

"We're not getting justice," said one supporter at the protest. "He's free and he lives in the same neighborhood as the mother's family. So why is he free?"

A spokesman for the District Attorney's Office released the following statement in response to the march:

“We are fully focused on getting justice for Diamond. We fully support getting violent criminals off our streets, and we will do everything in our power to convict the defendant of this vicious murder and deliver justice to Diamond’s family, her friends, and the entire community."

Frank DeLeon was ordered to remain under house arrest, wear an ankle monitor and he can't leave Harris County. He was also ordered to have no contact with Diamond's family or his new girlfriend.