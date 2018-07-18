HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – There are plenty of words to describe the sheriff’s deputy who came face to face with accused serial killer Jose Rodriguez on Tuesday, one of them is brave.

Deputy Jorge Reyes was patrolling in an area of Northwest Harris County when two 911 callers spotted the wanted 46-year-old.

Rodriguez, accused of killing three people during a week-long violent rampage, was knocking on doors. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez believes the man was looking for his next victim.

It was Deputy Reyes who spotted the stolen car Rodriguez was believed to be driving, the deputy had memorized the license plate.

“As soon as I pulled behind the vehicle I recognized the license plate and I notified dispatch I’m behind the suspect’s Sentra.” Reyes told KHOU 11 News.

He arrested Rodriguez after a chase that lasted only 14 minutes.

Like many in the Houston community, Reyes says his family has been concerned about the crime spree, adding his wife was worried the night before as he left for duty.

“I told her don’t worry about it, I’ll get him tonight.”

Reyes admits those words were more for comfort, but boy did he deliver.

“She wasn’t able to sleep all night, so when I told her she was like what, I was like I’m not joking around turn on the news,” said Reyes.

The Harris County sheriff referred to Reyes as “one of our everyday heroes” during a press conference on Tuesday.

Both Sheriff Gonzalez and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo credit help from the community and great police work for Jose Rodriguez’ arrest.

