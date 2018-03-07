HOUSTON - Deputies have arrested and charged a man accused of sexually assaulting a child at his home in northwest Houston.

Investigators with Constable Mark Herman's Office say Simm Sorn, 24, began an online relationship with a minor after they met on Facebook.

The two communicated through cell phones for a while before he took the child to his home and sexually assaulted her, detectives said.

Sorn has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, a 2nd Degree Felony.

He is currently in jail with a bond set at $30,000.

