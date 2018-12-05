HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in NW Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in March a girl was walking home along Pilot Gully Trial next to Cossey Road and a man tripped her, causing her to fall. The suspect then sexually assaulted her.

Deputies said the suspect is an Indian or Middle Eastern man who is about 30 to 40 years old. He is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He is muscular and has dark hair, dark eyes and a beard.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charge and/or arrest of the suspect. Their number is 713-222-8477.

