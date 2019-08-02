HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Precinct 4 deputies are looking for a man accused of illegally dumping trash in Harris County.

Deputies say James Dylan Nixon, 27, was seen on September 16, 2018, dumping around 200 lbs. of trash at a dump site in Harris County.

The site is located at 5900 Porter Road. Investigators said they saw Nixon dump the trash from a pick up truck.

During an interview, Nixon admitted to dumping the trash on the property without consent, deputies said.

The debris was eventually removed from the property.

Nixon is wanted for two counts of illegal dumping. His bond has been set at $1,000.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.