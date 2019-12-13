HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating the death of 5-year-old girl that was found unresponsive at a northwest Harris County home Friday morning.

This happened sometime around 8:30 a.m. at a residence located in the 6700 block of Knoll Spring Way.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the little girl was found unresponsive and not breathing.

She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The cause of her death is under investigation.

Stay with KHOU.com for more on this developing story.