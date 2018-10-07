HOUSTON - Deputies have arrested four people accused of robbing people at apartment complexes in Houston.

Deputies said Demetre Robinson, Juhmere Fletcher, Marshell Warren, and Robernae Nicholas were arrested on Tuesday and are all being held without bond.

The four suspects allegedly robbed homeowners at several apartment complexes, the latest one being the Excelsior on the Park Apartments last month.

Victims told deputies on June 22, the suspects forced their way into their apartment homes, held them at gunpoint, and stole items from their homes.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot. All four have been charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

The apartment complex is located in the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard. Deputies said a juvenile was arrested in connection to the robbery. She has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit a Felony.

Robernae Nicholas, Marshell Warren, Demetre Robinson, and Juhmere Fletcher.

Provided

© 2018 KHOU