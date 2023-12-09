Family devastated after loved one killed in hit-and-run crash | Police identify suspect

Stafford police said they're searching for 20-year-old Jose Antonio Pina Tenorio, who's accused of crashing into Cecil George's car, killing him.

STAFFORD, Texas — Police in Stafford are searching for a man they said killed a person in a hit-and-run crash last weekend.

It happened on Sunday around 6 a.m. when 43-year-old Cecil George was leaving a parking lot along Murphy Road at Mula Road/Greenbriar Drive.

George's younger brother is hoping his cries for justice are heard.

"I would ask that you accept responsibility for what you did and you face the consequences," Cenil George said. "Every morning at 5:30 a.m., I hear my mom wailing and crying because she replays what happened."

Police said 20-year-old Jose Antonio Pina Tenorio was driving the car that crashed into Cecil's car.

"I just hope the public will do the right thing and come forward with some information," Cenil said.

Cenil is the youngest of three brothers. Cecil was the middle brother and their older brother was with him in the car with him at the time of the crash. The oldest brother survived with minor injuries.

"We're at a loss for words," Cenil said.

Cenil said Cecil was his best friend and a great human.

"My brother was born and raised here in Stafford. He was the best son, an even better brother, a fabulous uncle," Cenil said.

He said Pina Tenorio's actions took everything from him and destroyed his family.

"Whatever he was rushing to ... he ended up taking a life. And in the end, he gained nothing. And I lost my best friend," Cenil said.

Even with the grief he's dealing with, Cenil said there's no place for anger or hatred in his heart toward the person who caused his family so much pain.

"There's just a void there, now that he's gone. And no matter what happens on the justice side, it will never bring my brother back," Cenil said.

There's a $5,000 reward being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stafford Police Department.