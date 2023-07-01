x
HPD: 1 dead, 1 detained after shooting in SW Houston

Houston police said the shooting happened along Richmond Avenue just outside the Beltway.
Credit: KHOU 11

HOUSTON — One person was killed in a shooting Sunday in Westchase, according to Houston police.

Police said another person was also shot but their condition is unknown.

It happened along Richmond Avenue just outside the Beltway.

According to police, a possible suspect was detained at the scene.

