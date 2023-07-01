Crime
HPD: 1 dead, 1 detained after shooting in SW Houston
Houston police said the shooting happened along Richmond Avenue just outside the Beltway.
HOUSTON — One person was killed in a shooting Sunday in Westchase, according to Houston police.
Police said another person was also shot but their condition is unknown.
It happened along Richmond Avenue just outside the Beltway.
According to police, a possible suspect was detained at the scene.
