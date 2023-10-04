1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at SW Houston shopping center, police say

Houston police said shots rang out during a fight at a strip center at the corner of Beechnut and Corporate.

HOUSTON — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Monday night at a shopping center in southwest Houston.

Houston police said they got the initial call around 7:30 p.m.

They said they responded to a shopping center at the corner of Beechnut Street and Corporate Drive and found a man dead at the scene. Investigators said they also learned that a woman was shot and brought to an area hospital via private vehicle. She was then taken to a hospital downtown for more treatment, authorities said.

According to authorities, an argument broke out in the parking lot. It started as a shoving match, but at least two people pulled out guns and started shooting. The man who was shot was involved in the fight, officials said. Investigators said they're not sure if the woman who was shot was part of the group that was fighting or if she was a bystander.

Police said the shooters left the scene in a black sedan. They have no information about their identities.

Authorities said several people were detained at the scene while police worked to control the crowd that had gathered at the site. They said several people crossed police lines and were interfering with the investigation.