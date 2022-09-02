Man killed in shooting near Fort Bend ISD elementary school

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the school was placed on lockout as a precaution.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday near an elementary school in Fort Bend County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened near Townewest Elementary School, which is near the intersection of Highway 6 and Bellfort.

Authorities said a man was killed in the shooting and the shooter has not been apprehended.

According to authorities, the elementary school was placed on lockdown, meaning they locked their doors and didn't let anyone inside. Fort Bend ISD officials said Townewest was the only school affected.

Around 3:45 p.m., authorities said the school was open and parents were able to pick up their children.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.