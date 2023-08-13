19-year-old shot to death during large party in Baytown, sheriff says

The 19-year-old has not yet been identified, but the sheriff's office said they are a resident of Harris County.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A gunman is on the run after a deadly shooting during a large party in Baytown.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a shooting at a home on Sweet Bay Drive just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

They arrived minutes later and found a 19-year-old in the backyard with apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies tried to save the person but pronounced them dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said there was also a second person taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

During a preliminary investigation, authorities discovered there was a large party at the home during the time of the shooting. Witnesses told deputies that the shooter left the scene before authorities arrived.

The 19-year-old has not yet been identified, but the sheriff's office said they are a resident of Harris County.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500.