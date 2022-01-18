HPD: Deadly shooting involves father, son in southwest Houston

Police say there was some sort of fight between the father and son. Soon after, gunshots were heard.

HOUSTON — Police say a man may have been killed by his own father at a home in southwest Houston early Tuesday.

This happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rollingbrook Drive.

When officers got to the house the son was found dead, along with the gun used to shoot him.

“The father who is the suspect took out a weapon and shot his son multiple times,” HPD Lt. Pavel said. “We are still gathering as much information to see what occurred. We don’t know if it was self-defense.”

According to a lieutenant, the father is now in police custody being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing.