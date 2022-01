Police are asking for anyone who may have seen something or has video of the shooting to come forward.

HOUSTON — A man in his 20s was found shot to death outside of a car in southwest Houston near Missouri City early Tuesday, according to Houston police.

This happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 14000 block of Fondren.

Houston police said information is limited at this time.

