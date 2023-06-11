1 dead, several others injured in Crosby-area shooting, sheriff says

CROSBY, Texas — One person was killed and several more were injured Sunday during a shooting in the Crosby area.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about it just before 5 p.m.
He said four or five people were shot along Crosby-Lynchburg Road. Two of the victims were dropped off at a location on Barrett Road and two others were taken to a local hospital.
One person was found dead near the shooting scene on Reuben White Drive.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.