2 dead, 2 hurt in crash involving tow truck in NW Harris County

A 12-year-old was taken to the hospital by Life Flight but is expected to survive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people died Sunday night and two others were hospitalized after a crash on a northwest Harris County street involving a tow truck.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the tow truck and a sedan collided in the 10800 block of N. Gessner Road near the Willowbreak area. This happened shortly after 9 p.m.

The tow truck was believed to be traveling southbound on N. Gessner, and at the same time, the sedan, occupied by three people, was westbound on Loyal Pointe Dr., leaving a gated subdivision. The two vehicles crashed at the intersection.

Two people inside the car, the 57-year-old driver and a passenger in the backseat were pronounced dead on the scene. The third passenger, a 12-year-old, was taken to the hospital by Life Flight but was expected to survive.

The tow truck driver, who investigators said admitted to speeding, was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The tow truck driver is cooperating with the investigation, Gonzalez said.

Investigators were reconstructing the crash scene to determine which vehicle was at-fault and if any charges would be filed.

