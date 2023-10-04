Deadly crash under investigation on I-10 westbound at Uvalde Road, sheriff says

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a person was hit and killed in the westbound lanes causing miles of backup.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after a hit-and-run crash on the East Freeway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-10 near the Uvalde Road exit.

Gonzalez said the man was hit by a vehicle that then took off. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One lane has reopened on the freeway, but traffic is backed up for miles. Delays are expected to continue as officials investigate the deadly crash. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

