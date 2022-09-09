Americans lost nearly $7 billion to cybercrime in 2021, FBI says

Experts say it's easier than ever to commit these kinds of crimes.

The FBI says Americans lost nearly $7 billion to cybercrime last year. One of the biggest problems is ransomware. A recent study from Sophos Cyber Security found 46% of organizations attacked last year paid the ransom, with an average payout of $812,360.

"Ransomware, it's a big problem and it's not going away anytime soon," said cyber security expert Scott Schober.

Schober says that's because it's easier than ever to commit these crimes. A report last month from Microsoft highlights how ransomware kits are advertised and sold on the dark web, giving hackers the tools needed to attack a company. They cost as little as $5.99 and the transaction is done in untraceable cryptocurrency.

"It allows you to remain anonymous so they can't catch you," says Schober. "That's, in a sense, the beauty of being a cybercriminal. You can work in this underground world and not easily be caught."