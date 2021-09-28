Suspects in carjacked vehicle led officers on chase before crashing in N. Houston

The two allegedly tried to get away on foot after the crash but were soon apprehended.

HOUSTON — Houston police took two people into custody after a chase and crash overnight.

It happened after 12 a.m. when officers spotted a vehicle that was reportedly stolen during an earlier carjacking. The suspects refused to pull over and led police on a 15-minute chase from the 610 frontage road to Jensen at E. Crosstimbers.

That’s where the suspects lost control and crashed. They then jumped out and ran, but they were soon apprehended with the help of a police helicopter and a K-9 unit.