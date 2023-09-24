Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Crosby, HCSO says

The man, who has yet to be identified, is believed to be around 60 to 65 years old.

CROSBY, Texas — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Crosby Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The man, who has yet to be identified, is believed to be around 60 to 65 years old. He was found by a driver on Crosby-Lynchburg Road south of Highway 90 and around 7:30 a.m.

An HCSO sergeant said there was no word on a suspect or a motive. Investigators were canvassing the area in search of witnesses or surveillance video. It's unclear when the shooting actually happened or how long the man had been there.