Teen escapes accused kidnappers after being held against her will in north Houston home, Pct 4 says

Precinct 4 constables found the woman who had escaped her accused kidnappers after someone saw her and called for help.

HOUSTON — A teenager said she was held against her will in a north Houston home for around a month, and now two people are in custody, charged with kidnapping.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, they were called Sunday to the intersection of FM 1960 and Cypresswood about a woman in distress. They found the 18-year-old, who told them she had escaped.

Deputy constables investigated and that led to the arrest of 30-year-old Jose Reyes and 29-year-old Jacueline Macias. They are charged with kidnapping, according to Precinct 4.

