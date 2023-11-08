Conroe ISD transportation worker arrested after video appears to show him hitting student on bus, DA says

The DA's office identified the man as 45-year-old Donald Tisdale, who was working as a bus monitor at the time of the video.

CONROE, Texas — A Conroe ISD transportation worker has been arrested and charged with assault after video appears to show him repeatedly hitting a student, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Editor's note: The above video was published on August 11 before the man was arrested.

Earlier in August, Conroe ISD confirmed that the man in the video was no longer with the district.

It's still unclear what led up to the incident.

Here's the statement the district released when the video surfaced:

“Yesterday afternoon, we were made aware of an incident in which an employee in our Transportation Department physically attacked a student on a bus. We are disturbed by this unacceptable behavior which is not representative of our hundreds of hard-working transportation staff. The individual is no longer employed by the District, and the Conroe ISD Police Department is completing their investigation with the expectation of pursuing criminal charges.”

We've reached out to the district for an updated statement but have not heard back as of when this story was posted.

KHOU 11's Jason Miles spoke with some students who saw the video.

"Honestly, whenever I saw it I was shocked, because, like, no staff has ever done that," said Conroe High School student Brittany Guevara.

The video made the rounds at the high school last week.

"He should've done something better than to actually beat up a student," said Alexander Garcia, another student. "He's supposed to set an example."

One Conroe ISD grandparent said whatever led up to the incident doesn't justify what happened.

"For him to get assaulted by the teacher or whoever he was, that, you know, it's wrong. I mean, you just don't pick on kids, I'm sorry, I don't know what else to say," said Ginger Harris.