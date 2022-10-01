'Not a target' | Conroe police say church wasn't intended target of shootings

Police think the shooter was targeting a property near the Hopewell Community Church.

CONROE, Texas — Conroe police said someone fired multiple shots into a church over the weekend, but they don't believe it was the intended target.

The bullets were fired into the back of Hopewell Community Church at 617 Avenue F, according to the Conroe Police Department. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

On Monday, police said they responded to a neighboring property for shots fired on Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8.

"Due to statements and evidence obtained through the investigation, the police department is confident that the Hopewell Community Church is not a target of the shootings," Conroe P.D. said in a statement.

They are still investigating and searching for the suspect or suspects.