Clear Creek ISD employee arrested, accused of selling stolen phones to Russia, Uzbekistan

Eduardo Vasquez, a CCISD lead network engineer, is accused of stealing nearly 60 phones and selling them to Russia and Uzbekistan.
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A Clear Creek Independent School District employee has been arrested and charged after authorities said he stole nearly 60 phones and sold them to Russia and Uzbekistan.

Eduardo Vasquez, a CCISD lead network engineer, was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset. His bond was set at $60,000.

Vasquez was arrested Monday but, according to authorities, the investigation started in October. Investigators said they identified Vasquez as a suspect by reviewing emails and conducting interviews.

They later found out that the phones were shipped to Russia and Uzbekistan.

Vasquez was being held at the Galveston County Jail.

