HPD says it's getting conflicting statements about how a 3-year-old boy was shot in the face

Houston police said a 3-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot in the face.

HOUSTON — Investigators are working to find out what really happened after a child was shot in the face Thursday in Houston's South Side, according to police.

HPD officials said the 3-year-old boy was shot at a home off Ozark Street, which is near the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and the South Freeway.

It's unclear how the child was shot and, as of a 7 p.m. update, police said they were still looking for the gun that was used in the shooting.

Once officers got to the scene around 5 p.m., they said they got conflicting statements about what happened. HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said there were three adults and three infants in the home at the time.

One of the reports they got was that the child was in the living room by himself when they heard a gunshot. The conflicting statements, according to police, were about who was in what room when the gun went off.

The child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. As of 7 p.m., HPD officials said the boy was in surgery and they weren't sure if he would survive.

Officials said charges could be filed depending on what investigators find.