Child flown to hospital in unknown condition after being shot in Katy area, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a child was shot and taken to an area hospital via Life Flight on Monday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child was shot Monday in the Katy area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just after 2 p.m.

He said it happened in the 22300 block of Guston Hall Lane, which is near the intersection of North Mason and Morton roads.

According to a map of the area, the shooting appears to have happened at a house.

Gonzalez said the child was shot but didn't say how it happened. He said investigators believe the child is 4 years old.

The child was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight in unknown condition.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 22300 blk of Guston Hall Ln. Units determined a child, possibly 4 yrs old, sustained a gunshot wound. No other details yet. Lifeflight will be transporting child. pic.twitter.com/PObQmvnxwv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 2, 2022