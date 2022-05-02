Child flown to hospital in unknown condition after being shot in Katy area, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child was shot Monday in the Katy area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just after 2 p.m.
He said it happened in the 22300 block of Guston Hall Lane, which is near the intersection of North Mason and Morton roads.
According to a map of the area, the shooting appears to have happened at a house.
Gonzalez said the child was shot but didn't say how it happened. He said investigators believe the child is 4 years old.
The child was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight in unknown condition.
This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.
Here's a map of the area: