18-year-old hit by vehicle near Benjamin Davis High School in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says

A 17-year-old male driver was detained in connection with the hit-and-run crash.

The girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while walking to school near Spears Road in the Greenspoint area in north Harris County, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Pct. 4 said the 17-year-old driver sped away and then crashed moments later into a ditch.

The victim was identified by her family as Julyssa Roaro, a senior at the high school. They said that around 7 a.m., Roaro was walking with her younger brother and crossing the road outside of a crosswalk when she was hit.

The teen driver was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of failing to stop and render aid. Whether he was speeding at the time is still under investigation, but deputies said the crash happened in a school zone.

Meanwhile, Pct 4 said Roaro was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s cousin said the 18-year-old suffered head injuries.

"Just praying for her to be OK,” cousin Damaris Montoya said.

Montoya said her cousin lives right across from Davis High School and walks to school every morning with her brother who wasn't injured.

She shared that while the family is angry with the driver who took off, they are grateful he's been caught.

"I feel like he should have stayed and be responsible for what he did," Montoya said. "Hopefully, he pays for what he did. Mainly the parents that are affected."

Aldine ISD released the following statement:

"We are aware of an auto-pedestrian incident that occurred this morning near Davis High School involving two Aldine ISD students. Emergency medical teams arrived on scene and transported one of the students to an area hospital. The Harris County PCT4 Constable’s Office is investigating the incident and those responsible for causing injury will face criminal charges as appropriate.

"Counselors will be made available at Davis High School for students and staff as needed."