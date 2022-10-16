Child dies after being hurt in an incident involving her mother in Tomball, sheriff says

TOMBALL, Texas — A young girl is dead after being hurt in an incident involving her mother, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday at Spring Creek Park near Tomball.
Details are currently limited, but preliminary information from Gonzalez said Harris County Precinct 4 responded to the scene where the child may have been cut or stabbed by her mother. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
Homicide investigators are investigating. We'll post additional updates as they become available.