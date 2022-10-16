x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Child dies after being hurt in an incident involving her mother in Tomball, sheriff says

Details are limited at this time but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened at Spring Creek Park.
Credit: KHOU 11

TOMBALL, Texas — A young girl is dead after being hurt in an incident involving her mother, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday at Spring Creek Park near Tomball.

Details are currently limited, but preliminary information from Gonzalez said Harris County Precinct 4 responded to the scene where the child may have been cut or stabbed by her mother. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Homicide investigators are investigating. We'll post additional updates as they become available.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

1 critical, 2 others hurt after crash and shooting in SE Houston, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out