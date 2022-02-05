High-speed chase ends in multi-vehicle crash along Gulf Freeway in Clear Lake area

The pursuit ended in a crash on the frontage road near Dixie Farm Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A high-speed chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash along the Gulf Freeway heading south in the Clear Lake area Monday morning.

This started just after 6:30 a.m. The pursuit ended in a crash on the frontage road near Dixie Farm Road.

It is not clear yet how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Police have not said how the chase started.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram