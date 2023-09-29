HCSO: 2 men dead in stabbing at Channelview home

A woman who lives at the home is cooperating with detectives, but they said there could be other witnesses.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Two men were found dead after a stabbing in Channelview Thursday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Avenue D just north of the East Freeway.

Deputies said a man and woman were at home when for some reason the woman called and asked another man to come over. The man came over and an argument broke out between the two men and they stabbed each other.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Now, that woman is cooperating with detectives, but they said there could be other witnesses.

“We have information that has not been confirmed that there was another adult female and a young child that left the residence prior to deputies arriving,” HCSO Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.