1 dead, several injured after person in vehicle opens fire on crowd at celebration of life in Baytown, sheriff says

BAYTOWN, Texas — One person was killed and several others were injured Sunday when someone opened fire on a crowd that had gathered at a celebration of life, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
It happened in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown.
Gonzalez said a large crowd had gathered at the location but it's unclear who they were there to remember. He said someone in a vehicle started shooting into the crowd as they started releasing balloons.
One person was pronounced dead at an area hospital and Gonzalez said at least 13 others were injured. Three of them were flown to area hospitals in critical condition and the others, according to Gonzalez, sustained non-fatal injuries.
Gonzalez said some of the victims could be children and the bounce house at the scene was full of kids when the shots were fired.
This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.
Here's video from the shooting scene:
Here's what Gonzalez posted to Twitter: