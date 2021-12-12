1 dead, several injured after person in vehicle opens fire on crowd at celebration of life in Baytown, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person was killed and at least 13 others were injured when someone opened fire on a group of people in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop.

BAYTOWN, Texas — One person was killed and several others were injured Sunday when someone opened fire on a crowd that had gathered at a celebration of life, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown.

Gonzalez said a large crowd had gathered at the location but it's unclear who they were there to remember. He said someone in a vehicle started shooting into the crowd as they started releasing balloons.

One person was pronounced dead at an area hospital and Gonzalez said at least 13 others were injured. Three of them were flown to area hospitals in critical condition and the others, according to Gonzalez, sustained non-fatal injuries.

Gonzalez said some of the victims could be children and the bounce house at the scene was full of kids when the shots were fired.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.

Here's video from the shooting scene:

Here's what Gonzalez posted to Twitter:

Update to shooting on N. Market Loop: told the number of wounded individuals is now up to 14; 1 has been pronounced deceased, 3 being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries. #HouNews https://t.co/ZDlSL7fGQu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021

@HCSOTexas units responded to 1403 N Market Loop. Preliminary info: a large crowd gathered for a celebration of life. A vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. At least 8 people sustained injuries; 7 are non-fatal, but one has been pic.twitter.com/SfVM3mrfrL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021