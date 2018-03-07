HOUSTON - A Midtown business was broken into three times in one morning.

It happened last week at Bishops Barbershop on Fannin.

When the manager got to work later that morning, she says knew right away someone broke in.

However, surveillance video showed her it was actually three separate suspects.

The first break-in occurred at 2:23 a.m. Thursday. The burglar is seeing breaking the glass in the storefront window, then climbing through the glass. The suspect searched behind the counter, grabbing electronics.

At 6:35 a.m., a second man shows up and stuffs merchandise down his pants. He unsuccessfully tries to pull a television off the wall.

Thirty minutes later, the second suspect returns with a friend. The third suspect is seen stealing drinks from the shop's minifridge.

“It’s really sad, because we want to find the good in everyone,” said Andrea Lightfoot, Bishops’ operation manager. “We are judgment free. Them coming into our establishment is heartbreaking.”

The Midtown business has only been open a month. They pride themselves on being part of the community, from hiring local artists to donating 10 percent of proceeds on certain days to local charities.

“We’re here for our community. We’re here to give to those in need. We want everyone to be welcome and communicate if they need help,” Lightfoot said.

Her message is that Bishops is more than happy to give, so in the future, there’s no reason to take.

