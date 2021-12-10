Caught on camera: Carjacking suspect steals Dodge Charger left running outside convenience store

Houston police need help identifying the suspect involved.

HOUSTON — Houston police need your help identifying a suspect who was caught on surveillance video carjacking a Dodge Charger from a convenience store parking lot near the Galleria area.

This happened on Sept. 23 at about 9:50 a.m. in the 3400 block of Chimney Rock.

Police said the driver of the red Dodge Charger parked his car and walked into the convenience store while his car was still running. The man said he then saw the suspect getting into his car so he ran outside to try and stop the suspect from leaving.

Surveillance video shows the suspect put the car in reverse and ultimately drag the man who was hanging on to his car from the driver's side. The man then fell and the suspect drove off.

#caughtoncamera Carjacking victim is nearly run over by his own vehicle as a robbery suspect flees in the victims car from a convenience store parking lot. It all happened on Sept. 23 at the 3400 block of Chimney Rock. Full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx @CrimeStopHOU pic.twitter.com/xlD9PJiGVt — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 12, 2021

Police said the man suffered scrapes and bruises from this incident.

As of recent, the Dodge Charger has not been recovered and is still listed as a stolen vehicle. The car had just been purchased and has a temporary tag.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 32-year-old Black man who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He wore a white shirt and black pants at the time of the robbery.