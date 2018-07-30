PEARLAND, TX — You may be paying for more than gas the next time you fill up at the pump. Card skimming continues to be a big concern across the Houston area. Police in Pearland are among those devoting more and more time to the issue.

“Unfortunately, it’s everywhere right now, across the country,” said Pearland Police detective Robert Paquette.

Paquette said the financial crimes section currently devotes two-thirds of its time to this type of fraud.

“A long time ago we had physical skimmer that they used to get in the pump and they had to get in the pump again to remove them,” said Paquette. “Now, they use Bluetooth technology to just get in proximity and download the data.”

Right now, Pearland Police are working a case involving stolen data that ended up on 36 cloned credit cards. And a Pearland resident recently posted on the NextDoor app that $200 was skimmed from her.

It comes less than a week after authorities shared photos of skimmers found inside multiple pumps in Northwest Harris County.

“I go inside a pay for it,” said one gas customer.

Other customers told us they inspect the pump before filling up.

“I also try to use gift cards or cash mainly so you don’t get scammed,” said another customer.

According to the National Association of Convenience Stores, an average gas pump could provide data from 30 to 100 cards a day if it is compromised.

“As we kind of catch up to their technology, they’re getting a step ahead,” said Paquette.

Here are a few safety tips when it comes to skimmers:

-Pay inside

-Choose pumps closest to building

-Use credit card instead of debit card

-Check card statements

-Android users can download the skimmer scanner app to help detect suspicious bluetooth

© 2018 KHOU