HOUSTON – A pair of suspects targeted the wrong cable workers when a robbery ended in a gunfight overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, two cable workers were in their van when two men approached them and tried to rob them. This happened just before midnight late Tuesday at Fulton and Veenstra in north Houston.

One of the workers had a gun and several shots were fired. One of the suspects, 18, was wounded, while the other was able to get away in a compact car.

The cable workers were not injured in the incident.

