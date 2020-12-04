HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies south of Humble are investigating a reported break-in at a Walmart store overnight.

It happened at the store along Beltway 8 and Wilson around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office captain reported the suspects got into the closed store and then broke into the pharmacy. It’s unknown what, if anything, was taken from the health facility.

Deputies are reviewing surveillance video of the crime.

So far they have not released a description of the suspects.

Walmart, like most essential businesses, have modified hours during the coronavirus pandemic and are not open in the overnight hours.

