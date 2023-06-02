Brothers hospitalized after being shot outside of convenience store in SE Houston, police say

One of the brothers was shot once in the leg, but managed to run for help, police said.

HOUSTON — Two brothers were shot just outside of a southeast Houston convenience store early Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 2:15 a.m. outside of a store on Broadway Street near Rockhill Street.

Houston police said the men were approached by another man in a mask and wearing all black. One of the brothers was shot several times in the leg.

The other brother was shot once in the leg, but managed to run for help, police said.