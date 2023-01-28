x
Sheriff: Man found dead in Brazoria County after possible home invasion

The sheriff's office said they received multiple calls reporting a possible home invasion and gunshots at around 2:52 a.m.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A man was found dead in a home early Saturday morning, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received multiple calls reporting a possible home invasion and gunshots at around 2:52 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard in Treasure Island. When they arrived, deputies found a 45-year-old man dead inside the home.

This was believed to be an isolated incident. The sheriff's office said no suspects had been taken into custody as of 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

