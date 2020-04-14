HOUSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who tried to rob a gas station with a rifle earlier this month.

This happened on April 1 around 2:30 a.m. at the Gulf gas station located in the 9000 block of the North Freeway.

Houston police released surveillance of the incident. Investigators said the male suspect walked into the store with a bag, pulled a rifle out of it, and demanded the money from the cash register.

The suspect then pointed the gun towards the clerk while continuing to demand the money from the cash register, police said. The clerk immediately hid behind the counter as the suspect stuck the barrel of the rifle through the cash slot while threatening to shoot the gun.

Police said the suspect then became frustrated due to not knowing how to operate the rifle and ran out of the store to a dark-colored sport utility vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, age 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 220 to 250 pounds. He was wearing dark coloring.

Police said the rifle the suspect used may have been an AR-15 with a scope on it.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.

