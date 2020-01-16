HOUSTON — Police are searching inside and outside Ben Taub Hospital for a woman in custody they said went to the bathroom and escaped.

Ben Taub Hospital was on lockdown Wednesday night as police searched the hospital for the woman arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the woman in custody asked to use the restroom, and a nurse went with her. According to officials, the nurse left and the woman escaped from the bathroom.

Police describe the woman in custody as a white female, about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds, possibly still wearing a hospital wristband. She may have been missing for at least an hour, police said.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

