BELLAIRE, Texas – An armed suspect was taken into custody following an almost four hour standoff with police in a Bellaire neighborhood near the West Loop Friday morning.

Officials say the suspect was holding a gun to his head, while being held up on a front porch of a home in the 4200 block of Tamarisk.

Bellaire Police and Houston SWAT on location on the 4800 block of Tamarisk. Armed subject contained at a residence. No one is in the house. Immediate area residents have been instructed to stay in their homes. We will provide further details as they become available. — City of Bellaire (@cityofbellaire) August 10, 2018

Bellaire Police say it started around 8:30 a.m. when a patrol officer attempted to stop a suspect for a traffic violation. The suspect fired two shots at the officer, striking the windshield.

The officer returned fire, but was not inured in the exchange of gunfire.

Police said the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled to the area of Fournace and the West Loop. He then fired at least one more shot at officers.

The suspect found himself surrounded by police while he was on a porch of a home in the 4800 block of Tamarisk. That is when the standoff began.

HPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team responding to an assist call from @bellairepd for a armed suspect at 4800 Tamarisk. HPD PIO en route #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 10, 2018

SWAT and negotiation teams from the Houston Police Department were called to the scene to assist Bellaire PD.

There were two people home when the standoff with the suspect started in front of their house. SWAT was able help them escape through the back of the home.

Other residents in nearby homes were evacuated by police.

HPD SWAT say they used some non-lethal munitions to subdue the suspect before taking him into custody.

There appeared to be some damage near the front door of the home. It is not clear at this time if it came from when SWAT took the suspect into custody or if the suspect tried to shoot the door opened.

