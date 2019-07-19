BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping after an 11-year-old boy said he was followed by a man and woman driving a pickup truck.

On Thursday, police said they were called to the Cedar Bayou Mobile Home Park in the 6300 block of North State Highway 146 for a suspicious person call.

Police spoke to a woman who said her 11-year-old son was playing down the street when a silver Dodge Ram pulled up near him. The woman then said that her son told her that a man got out of the truck and started jogging towards him.

The boy said he started running home and he noticed the truck, who he said was being driven by a woman, was following him.

He said as he approached his home, the truck drove away and was last seen turning south on Highway 146.

Police said the Dodge Ram was described as a single cab truck with rust on the driver’s side door.

Police did not have any detailed descriptions on the man or woman from the truck. They said the two were described as either white or Hispanic, and the woman driving the truck was wearing glasses.

Detectives are investigating.

