BAYTOWN, Texas – An 84-year-old man was shot as he walked in a Baytown neighborhood on Wednesday morning, police confirm.

Life Flight responded to the scene sometime before 7 a.m. in the 8600 block of Pinehurst.

According to Baytown police, the man said someone in a vehicle fired multiple shots.

The victim was shot once in the stomach. His condition is not known at this time.

