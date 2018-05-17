A Baytown dad was arrested Wednesday after police said he left his baby daughter in a hot car.

Gene Curry, 24, is charged with endangering a child.

A customer at the Kroger on Alexander Street spotted the 18-month old around noon Wednesday and called 911.

Baytown firefighters unlocked the car and rescued the toddler.

She was covered by a blanket and investigators think Curry might have been trying to hide her.

Police say it was 112 degrees inside the car when the child was rescued.

When officers questioned Curry after he returned to the car, they say he acted “indifferently.”

The toddler was turned over to other family members and Curry was taken to jail.

Police say it’s another important reminder not to leave children – or pets – in hot cars, even for a short period of time.

© 2018 KHOU