HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a suspect who stole an ATM from a bank's drive-thru using a stolen truck.

This happened at about 5:06 a.m. at a Bank of America at 2600 Citadel Plaza Dr. in Houston's northside.

Police said they received a notification that that the ATM was being stolen and when they arrived on scene they discovered the ATM was ripped from the concrete.

After further investigation, police learned the suspect chained the ATM to a stolen black pick-up truck and drove about 30 yards before abandoning the vehicle. Police suspect the ATM was too heavy for the truck to pull.

The truck was stolen earlier in the week in the City of Houston, police confirmed.

Detectives are processing the scene and said they have contacted the bank to try and get any surveillance video.

There is no suspect description at this time.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM