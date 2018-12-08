TEXAS CITY, Texas — A 37-year-old woman wanted in connection to the death of a Texas City woman whose body was found in her home Thursday night was arrested late Friday, authorities confirmed. Police confirmed as well that they are seeking a second murder suspect.

Amy Lynne Medina is charged with murder and is in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Medina was arrested at about 10:15 p.m. on an outstanding warrant and was already in custody when Texas City Police Department detectives investigating the death of Lucy Bertrand, 33, got a warrant to charge Medina for murder.

Bertrand’s body was found in a house in the 2900 block of Vance Avenue at about 3:35 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators have not confirmed how Bertrand was killed.

Medina was arrested at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, according to police records. Police have not said why they believe she is responsible for Bertrand’s death.

On Saturday, an arrest warrant was issued for Cory Thomas McCray, 19, who is also facing a murder charge in connection to Bertrand’s death.

McCray, when arrested, will also be held on $250,000 bond.

Police did not have a detailed description of McCray but asked that anyone with information on where he may be should call Texas City Police at 409-643-5720.

Meanwhile, Bertrand’s family has established a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs.

