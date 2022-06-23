x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect last seen in Beaumont

Police said 41-year-old Osvaldo Rodriguez fled a murder scene Thursday morning before abandoning his vehicle in Beaumont.
Credit: KHOU11

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Mont Belvieu Police Department is searching for a murder suspect they said is armed and dangerous who was last seen in the Beaumont area.

Police said 41-year-old Osvaldo Rodriguez fled a murder scene Thursday morning before abandoning his vehicle in Beaumont.

They said he was last seen wearing starched blue jeans, a blue and white button-down shirt and a fitted ball cap. Police described Rodriguez as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 235 pounds.

Officials say Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the Mont Belvieu Police Department at 281-576-2417.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

In connection with the homicide that occurred this morning, the Mont Belvieu Police Department has obtained an arrest...

Posted by Mont Belvieu Police Department on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'Clearly inappropriate' | Jury appreciation event blamed for mistrial in Harris County murder case