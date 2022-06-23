Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect last seen in Beaumont

Police said 41-year-old Osvaldo Rodriguez fled a murder scene Thursday morning before abandoning his vehicle in Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Mont Belvieu Police Department is searching for a murder suspect they said is armed and dangerous who was last seen in the Beaumont area.

They said he was last seen wearing starched blue jeans, a blue and white button-down shirt and a fitted ball cap. Police described Rodriguez as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 235 pounds.

Officials say Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the Mont Belvieu Police Department at 281-576-2417.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.